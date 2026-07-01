Hampshire County Council has decided to proceed with a judicial review of the Government's decision to reorganise councils across the Hampshire and Solent area.
You may be wondering what this means for Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford, why it matters and what happens next.
On March 25, 2026, the Government announced plans for local government reorganisation. Under those proposals, Hampshire County Council (HCC) and East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) would be replaced by a single council stretching from our area to the New Forest, taking in Winchester and Andover.
For me, the key issue is fairness across Hampshire. Many people are concerned that such a large authority would be neither truly local nor financially sustainable, with the potential to affect important public services for generations to come.
It simply isn't fair to create a situation where Portsmouth and Southampton can grow and flourish while rural communities and towns such as Whitehill and Bordon risk being left behind.
To put it bluntly, local government reorganisation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve local government, not saddle residents with higher council tax and fewer local services.
If the HCC chief executive, who has the delegated authority to make this decision, has taken legal advice that there is an "arguable case" and genuinely believes the Government's decision was flawed, then I understand why it has been decided to pursue the legal options available, with the best interests of residents firmly in mind.
The outcome remains uncertain. In the meantime, the Government's plans continue, with elections for a new shadow authority due to take place in May 2027 before the new council assumes full responsibility in April 2028, when HCC and EHDC are scheduled to be abolished.
There are already many discussions taking place about the new council's name, the number of councillors it should have and the enormous task of transferring vital services such as children's services and adult social care.
Whatever happens, I will continue to represent residents as best I can in all of my council roles and work to secure the best possible outcome for Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford.
I firmly believe local government delivers its best when it has a strong local focus. Over the past three years at EHDC we have seen what that can achieve, including the leisure centre extension, reopening the old fire station for community use, investment in Forest Community Centre and Whitehill Village Hall, and the regeneration of local play parks.
Those successes have been possible because decisions have been made close to the communities they affect. My concern is that a much larger Mid Hampshire authority would inevitably dilute that local focus.
That is why I remain committed to fighting for the best possible future for our area. In my new cabinet role at HCC as Executive Member for Corporate Services – People & Local Government Reorganisation, I will continue to build positive and constructive relationships with council leaders across Hampshire to help secure the best outcome, whatever the Government ultimately decides.
This matters to residents across East Hampshire, including Alton and Petersfield.
It is also important to remember that local government reorganisation is entirely separate from devolution. Devolution is the Government's proposal to create a directly elected mayor for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in 2028 to lead a combined authority with responsibility for regional decision-making and investment.
There is a strong argument that the Government should prioritise devolving powers and investment to Hampshire while allowing local councils to continue serving their communities without wholesale reorganisation.
It will certainly be interesting to see what approach the new Prime Minister and the newly appointed Secretary of State for Local Government take in the months ahead.
*Cllr Andy Tree is Deputy Leader of East Hampshire District Council and Hampshire County Councillor for Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.