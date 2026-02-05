As a resident of Thursley and a proud member of Thursley Parish Council, I see every day what villages actually contribute. Not just beauty or heritage, but social glue: volunteers who keep fetes running; neighbours who look out for one another; parish councillors who put the interests of residents first and have a finger on the pulse of local issues – whether it’s where flooding happens, where fires break out on the commons, which lanes are unsafe, or which developments would irreversibly change the character of a place.