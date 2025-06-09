One of the most urgent issues is SEND (special educational needs and disabilities). Parents and schools across our area are under growing strain. Instead of practical help, they are being told to find efficiencies - while budgets are squeezed by national pay deals and funding for adult education cut. The Government’s own SEND adviser has raised concerns about whether Education, Health and Care Plans are still the right approach. Yet protections shielding high-needs budgets are set to expire. If no action is taken, the consequences for classrooms in our communities will be severe.