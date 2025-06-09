As farmers, pensioners, small businesses and the service sector continue to struggle under Rachel Reeves’ economic agenda, this week’s Government Spending Review matters more than ever.
This isn’t a launch of new policy, welcome news to the 56 pubs and 97 farms in our constituency already facing enough uncertainty. But it is the moment when the Government decides how it allocates money across departments, from infrastructure to education and technology, and undoubtedly there will be more U-turns like the Winter Fuel Payment
It may not grab headlines like the Budget, but its consequences will be felt across Surrey and Hampshire. At the time of writing, we don’t yet know the detail - but we do know what’s at stake. Will this be a spending review that rewards effort, efficiency and enterprise, or another missed opportunity to support the communities that keep Britain going?
Billions are expected to flow to infrastructure in the North and energy projects in East Anglia. But what about Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook and the villages in between? We are facing mounting pressures - and we need answers, not slogans.
One of the most urgent issues is SEND (special educational needs and disabilities). Parents and schools across our area are under growing strain. Instead of practical help, they are being told to find efficiencies - while budgets are squeezed by national pay deals and funding for adult education cut. The Government’s own SEND adviser has raised concerns about whether Education, Health and Care Plans are still the right approach. Yet protections shielding high-needs budgets are set to expire. If no action is taken, the consequences for classrooms in our communities will be severe.
We also need clarity on broadband. Project Gigabit was meant to deliver fast, reliable internet to rural areas. But if the promised funding fails to materialise, rollouts will stall - and once again, the countryside will be left behind by an urban-focused agenda.
Transport is another growing concern. In my recent survey, 75 percent of residents named road resurfacing as their top priority. Yet Surrey is already spending an extra £50 million a year just to plug gaps left by central Government, and Hampshire’s share of reallocated HS2 funding remains unknown.
People here are not asking for special treatment. But they do expect fair funding, smart spending and a government that values the South East as much as anywhere else.
I’ll be reviewing the spending review in full - and I’ll be holding the Government to account. We need targeted investment, yes, but we also need a relentless focus on efficiency, delivery and fairness. Anything less is a disservice to the people who work hard, pay in and simply want to see their area get a fair deal.
