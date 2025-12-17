Another year has flown by and we quickly approach 2026 with new hopes and dreams of what may come in the New Year.
At this time of year we remember loved ones who have left us, and friends and family who are part of our daily lives, and it is with mixed emotions that we approach Christmas and all its promises of a fun-filled time.
But please take a moment to think of those less fortunate in our town: your elderly neighbours without family, the children who may not get any gifts, the family whose bills are so high they cut back on food to heat their homes.
I know that Whitehill and Bordon can work together and help those in need when asked; I've seen the charity fundraising and attended local events to raise money, so I ask you all this Christmas to please look out for your friends and neighbours as Christmas is not always so good for everyone.
Christmas is a festival that brings light, hope and joy to people across the world and I would like it to spread across our town.
It is a time for family, sharing and kindness to all, so as we exchange gifts and enjoy festive meals, we should also remember that the true spirit of Christmas lies in giving from the heart and being thankful for what we have.
So, let us carry this message of love and compassion forward, not just today, but throughout 2026.
Thank you, and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Cllr Catherine Clark, Whitehill Town Mayor
