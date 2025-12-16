This year has often felt like watching a long, intricate play in which the scenery keeps shifting and the cast keep asking for a clearer script. Devolution, local government reorganisation, the postponed mayoral election and the unrelenting pressures on council finances have all taken their turn at centre stage.
The latest twist has been the Government’s decision to delay the inaugural Hampshire and Solent mayoral election. Moving the poll from next year to 2028 has understandably frustrated candidates, councillors and residents who were preparing for a new era of local decision making. This was not a choice made by local councils. It was a Government decision — and, in my view, the wrong one.
Even so, I remain convinced that devolution is the right direction for Hampshire. Local decision making on housing, transport, skills and economic growth still makes sense. A well‑designed mayoral model can bring long‑term investment and give our area a stronger, more confident voice.
Uncertainty also surrounds the postponed County Council elections, now scheduled for May 7, 2026. I sincerely hope they proceed. Any further delay would be an affront to democracy. Residents deserve their right to vote and to shape the future of our county.
Local government reorganisation risks distraction, disruption and unnecessary upheaval. Nevertheless, if Government chooses to pursue it, we will deliver whatever outcome they decide to the highest possible standard. Our priority is simple and unwavering: continuity of service. Schools, social care, waste collection and other essential services must not suffer during any period of structural change.
There have been real positives too. We have continued to advance our environmental ambitions, with the new Materials Recovery Facility in Eastleigh marking the beginning of a recycling revolution. We are using our land more effectively to support biodiversity, achieve nitrate neutrality and generate income for vital services.
Financial honesty remains essential. Hampshire’s historically low council tax has helped residents but limited our ability to invest. The current system of local government finance is broken, but rather than resort to endless cuts, we are finding innovative ways to raise revenue and reform how we work. From disruption charging for utility works to rationalising our estate, we are generating funds to invest in Hampshire’s future — building new schools, expanding SEND provision and reforming adult social care to secure better outcomes.
At times this year, it has felt as though the country is becoming more divided. Yet that is not what I see when I travel around Hampshire. Over the past year I have spoken at more than 70 meetings, visited dozens of local businesses and met hundreds of volunteers across a vast range of organisations. Everywhere, I have found positivity, kindness and civility — all driven by a shared love of our county.
I hope that same civic spirit guides us as next year’s county council elections approach. I firmly believe no one enters politics to do harm. Most aim to be kind, and almost all want to do good. We differ only in how we hope to achieve that outcome. That is what we all need to remember.
Wishing all readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year — and hoping 2026 brings clearer timetables, better services and a little more common sense in Whitehall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.