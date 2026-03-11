A stunning mansion with floor to ceiling windows throughout and an air conditioned helicopter hangar is on sale - for £4 million.
Created by a German architectural developer, the house is sustainably powered by geothermal energy, to provide underfloor heating and hot water without fossil fuels.
Other environmentally friendly aspects include the timber used to build the home, underground water‐harvesting system, and high performance glazing on the windows.
The gardens of the property in Billingshurst, West Sussex, feature a three-acre lake with rainbow trout, a fishing pontoon, a workshop, a dehumidified multi‐car garage, and a cottage.
There is also an unrestricted helipad, and an air conditioned storage hanger to keep your helicopter in - which doubles as a golf simulator.
The home boasts a cinema room, wine cellar, games room, two offices, five bathrooms, a dressing room, and several balconies.
Listed with Purple Bricks, the mansion is priced at £4 million, with the estate agents calling it "Sustainable. Substantial. Serene."
The description reads: "Set quietly within 20 acres of its own woodland on the Surrey and Sussex border, this is not just a house. It is a private world.
"A contemporary country estate where glass, light and sustainably sourced timber sit gently within the landscape.
"Designed and crafted by a distinguished German architectural developer with over a century of expertise, the home combines precision engineering with natural warmth.
"The structure is built using advanced timber construction, chosen for its strength, longevity and low environmental impact. It feels solid yet calm. Modern yet deeply connected to nature.
"Powered by geothermal energy, the house provides constant underfloor heating and hot water without fossil fuels. High performance glazing, exceptional insulation and south facing roofs prepared for solar ensure remarkable efficiency throughout the seasons.
"Wake to birdsong in your own woodland. Walk your land in total privacy. Return to a home that is warm, quiet and built to last."
