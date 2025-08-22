Alton Runner Andrew Lowton has had a year to remember – earning a place on the England Masters team for the International Half Marathon in Swansea and being named Alton Runners’ 2025 Runner of the Year.
Lowton, who joined Alton Runners in May 2024, was selected to represent England in the 60–64 age category after a personal best of 1:26.59 at the Fleet Half Marathon.
Initially placing fourth, Lowton was thrilled to receive confirmation from England Athletics that he had made the team after one of the top three had already qualified.
“To wear the England vest on the start line in Swansea was a proud moment,” said Lowton.
“The atmosphere was electric, and it was inspiring to meet runners from across England and Wales.
“I even bumped into Jimmy Anderson, the England cricket legend, who was running in the 40-44 category.”
Though not his fastest race, Lowton described the experience as unforgettable.
“Running for your country in front of large crowds is something I’ll always treasure,” he said.
Lowton’s selection came just months after completing all six World Marathon Majors and setting four club records with Alton Runners – for the 10km, 10 miles, half marathon, and marathon distances.
His 10km record, set in Eastleigh, holds special meaning. “It was the first time I’d gone under 40 minutes, and it happened in the town where I was born,” said Lowton.
In recognition of his achievements, Alton Runners named Lowton their 2025 Runner of the Year.
“I’m very humbled,” he said.
“It’s a reward for the time and effort I’ve put into running, and it means a lot coming from a club full of talented runners.
“Joining Alton Runners was one of the best decisions I’ve made.
“The coaches are excellent, and the encouragement from fellow members is fantastic.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.