Alton Runners put in a superb performance at the Overton five-mile race.
The race was the second fixture in the 2025-26 Hampshire Road Race League (HRRL) season.
Hosted by Overton Harriers, the event saw 27 Alton Runners among the 522 runners who tackled the scenic course, which meandered along beautiful, closed country roads and featured its fair share of rolling hills.
The 10.30am start time was a welcome change, helping runners beat the usual afternoon heat for the event. Although the morning was muggy to start with, a sudden, heavy downpour about 30 minutes in provided a refreshing and much-needed cool-down for the field.
Alton Runners achieved some excellent results. Thomas Skentos led the charge for the men, finishing in eighth place overall. For the women, Abbie Hook was the first Alton Runner to cross the line, achieving a new personal best and placing 27th among all female runners.
“I really enjoyed the run,” said Hook.
“It’s usually very hot, so the early morning start definitely took the edge off. I also enjoyed the burst of rain towards the end of my run to cool me down.”
More personal bests were achieved on the day, with Lydia Andrews and Lola Powell earning five-mile personal bests. Alex Hall and Christian Coles secured course personal bests.
Jonathan Roles, running his first race as an Alton Runner, was pleased with his debut.
“It was a tough course but the rain definitely helped cool me down,” said Roles.
While some Alton Runners were racing in Overton, others were tackling the Great North Run in Newcastle, including Richard Bravery, Katie Bonham and Danny Taylor.
The club's dedication also shone off the course. A group of 14 members volunteered at the Big Half in London, helping with baggage for thousands of runners.
