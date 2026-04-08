Alton Runners produced some impressive performances at the final fixture of the 2025-26 Southern Cross Country League (SCCL) season.
While many were settling in for a quiet Easter Sunday and cracking into a chocolate egg or two, 15 members of Alton Runners headed to Alver Valley Country Park in Gosport for the final race of the season, hosted by Fareham Running Club.
Nestled between Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent, the Alver Valley provided a stunning backdrop for the season finale. The 200-hectare green space offered a good challenge for the field of more than 220 runners representing 21 clubs.
The conditions were a departure from the typical cross-country experience; it was later in the year, windier than usual, but notably drier and warmer.
In the men’s section, Alistair Smith was the first runner home for Alton, putting in a gritty performance to finish 31st.
Smith was closely followed by the rest of the men’s scoring team: Darren Burgess, Jack Shepherd and Gary Caswell, all of whom navigated the windy coastal paths to secure vital points for the club.
The women’s race saw Wendy Hall lead the way for the Alton contingent, crossing the line 34th overall in the women’s field.
Reflecting on the day, Hall said: “I loved it – a lovely undulating course in the sunshine earning our Easter chocolate. No Easter chicks but if you were lucky, you went home with a souvenir rubber duck.”
Completing the scoring positions for the women were Lydia Andrews, Sarah Heart and Lisa Caswell, ensuring a solid finish to the season for the ladies' squad.
Fleet & Crookham Athletic Club were confirmed as the winners of the 2025-26 SCCL season.
With the trail shoes being tucked away for another season, Alton Runners can look back on a good year of cross-country running.
By Lydia Andrews
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