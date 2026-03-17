A contingent of 18 Alton Runners travelled to the New Forest for a milestone edition of the Solent Half Marathon.
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the event, which celebrated its four-decade legacy with a significant calendar shift – from its traditional autumn slot to a fresh spring date for 2026.
Hosted by Hardley Runners, the race is a staple of the Hampshire Road Race League (HRRL).
Originally established in 1985, the event became the Solent Half in 1987 when Hardley Runners took the helm and moved the base to Gang Warily. To commemorate the anniversary, every finisher in the sell-out field of 441 runners was presented with a special celebratory mug.
Conditions on the day were misty but dry, providing a cool atmosphere for racing.
Runners navigated a damp, slippery field at the start. After a tricky opening, the route transitioned to the road before heading into the heart of the New Forest. The undulating country lanes offered scenic views of the New Forest ponies.
Alton Runners placed four men in the top 20. Richard Webley led the charge, finishing tenth overall and third in his age category. He was followed by Alex Hall in 11th. Steve Drysdale secured 15th place with a personal best, while Christian Coles rounded out the top 20, also claiming a personal best.
Alton Runner Rachel Walsh delivered a stunning performance to win the women’s race. Finishing 21st overall, Walsh smashed her previous record, setting a new personal best by more than two-and-a-half minutes.
Andrew Lowton finished 48th overall and third in the 60-64 category. Fellow Alton Runners Danny Taylor, Darren Garfoot and Lydia Andrews secured personal bests.
The next fixture in the HRRL is the Salisbury ten-mile race on Sunday, April 12. Thirty-three Alton Runners will be lining up on the start line, hoping for another strong team performance.
By Lydia Andrews
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