Alton Runners turned out in force for the fourth fixture of the 2025-26 Southern Cross Country League season, braving a damp and demanding five-mile course at Bourne Woods.
Located near Farnham and hosted by Farnham Runners, Bourne Woods provided a spectacular backdrop for the event. Set above a vast heathland clearing with panoramic views across the surrounding pine forests, the area is renowned for its natural beauty.
Starting from the Rural Life Living Museum in Tilford, the course lived up to its reputation for being a tough test. The sandy soil offered an energy-sapping resistance for those running. Combined with persistent drizzle and a fine mist that hung over the hills, the terrain tested the grit of every participant.
Alton Runners were represented by 24 club members. Under the league’s scoring system, the first four women and first four men from each club contribute to the overall team points. The club was also bolstered by a dedicated group of supporters who braved the damp weather to cheer the team on and manage the results.
The women’s scoring team was led by Samara Kelleher-Jacobs, followed by Sarah Lewington, Debbie Rhodes and Carly Kelly.
On the men’s side, the points were secured by James Perrett, who finished 11th overall, Steve Drysdale, Christian Coles and Will Forbes.
Alton’s men’s team finished sixth on the day, while the women’s team finished seventh as Alton Runners placed fifth overall.
Beyond the scorers, Andrew Lowton finished fifth for Alton Runners and 46th overall.
“I enjoyed the course – though perhaps not the hills so much – and somehow came in 20 seconds quicker than last year,” said Lowton.
“It was a great turnout on what could have been a foul day, but the rain stayed light enough.”
Emma Coles made her cross-country debut for Alton Runners following her first road race in December.
By Lydia Andrews
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.