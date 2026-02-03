Sixteen Alton Runners took on the Ryde ten-mile race.
Part of the Hampshire Road Race League, the event offered a scenic but challenging ten-mile route. Starting at the sea wall by Ryde Harbour, the single-lap course took runners through Puckpool, Seaview, St Helens and Nettlestone, testing their mettle with a series of undulating coastal and countryside hills.
The weather was favourable for the first couple of miles before the rain arrived, but the change in conditions failed to dampen spirits for the 535 participants who completed the course.
The standout performance of the day came from Alton’s Rachel Walsh, who claimed victory in the women’s race after a gritty tactical battle.
Walsh, who is the club’s women’s captain, trailed the leader for much of the race before making her move.
“I had a battle on my hands from the start to catch up the lady ahead of me,” said Walsh.
“I managed to catch up at mile six, overtook her at mile eight, and held on to finish first lady.”
Walsh was followed home for the club by Lydia Andrews, who secured a personal best.
Andrews said: "I was overjoyed to take more than five minutes off my personal best and equally enjoyed the fish and chips with my team-mates afterwards.
“It’s a long day out at Ryde, but it is great to spend that extra time with everyone from the club.”
Kathryn Powell finished as the third Alton lady.
Alex Hall led Alton’s men home with an 11th-place finish, clocking a sub-60-minute time and a course personal best.
Hall was followed by men’s captain Christian Coles, who earned a course personal best and second place in the M45 category, and Andrew Lowton, who took third in the M60 category with a course personal best.
Richard Bacon was third in the M70 category.
By Lydia Andrews
