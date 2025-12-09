Alton Runners produced some impressive performances at the Victory five-mile road race.
Thirty-one dedicated Alton Runners faced heavy rain and wind at the race.
Held at Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham, Portsmouth, the non-stop downpour and puddles turned the traditionally fast and flat course into a soggy challenge.
The event was hosted by the City of Portsmouth Athletic Club.
The race served as the fifth fixture in the 2025-26 Hampshire Road Race League season. Although the current route – which largely meanders around the car parks and roads of the Lakeside complex – is not known for its scenery, its flat profile makes it a target for personal bests.
Despite the awful weather, 16 Alton Runners – Rich Webley, Steve Drysdale, Christian Coles, Rachel Walsh, Benny Roddis, James Kidwell, Samara Kelleher-Jacobs, Jack Shepherd, Jonathan Roles, Patrick Tuite, Maria Roddis, Lola Powell, Lydia Andrews, Katie Bonham, Kirsten Drysdale and Emma Coles – achieved new five-mile personal bests.
First across the line for Alton Runners was Webley. The club’s first female finisher was Walsh, who secured a top ten finish in the female standings.
Jenny French ran her first race for Alton Runners since January 2022, while Jenni Forbes ran her first race since having her second baby.
Forbes said: “While splashing around a car park in the freezing rain isn’t my top choice for some me time, the warm welcome-back hugs and chats reminded me why I love joining the yellow vests on a Sunday morning. The team spirit helped motivate me to the finish line.”
Hugh Bethell delivered an excellent performance to secure a decisive win in his VM80 category.
This year's event marked the final time the Victory five-mile road race will be held on the current Lakeside course. From 2026, the race will start along the promenade, pass around the Mountbatten Centre, and finish at Lakeside.
By Lydia Andrews
