Alton Runners put in a strong performance at the second fixture of the Southern Cross Country League (SCCL) season, facing off against more than 500 competitors in the challenging terrain of Alice Holt Forest.
The event, which was the second of six races in the SCCL calendar, saw 21 clubs converge on the beautiful 247-hectare royal forest near Farnham.
The race was superbly organised by Farnham Runners, with support from all member clubs. Conditions were perfect for cross-country; the overnight rain had cleared by the start, leaving the five-mile, undulating course muddy and slippery in places.
Alton Runners fielded 43 runners, including two runners making their club debut.
Alton Runner Caroline Bartholomew said: “It was my first run for the club, and even though I am not an experienced runner, I felt really welcomed and encouraged by the other club members to take part.
“It turned out to be a lovely sunny day and there was not as much mud as I was expecting.”
The club’s eight scoring runners delivered excellent results. Leading the way was James Perrett, who finished 12th overall. He was backed up by men’s scorers Alex Hall, Steve Drydale and Christian Coles. The women’s scoring team consisted of Samara Kelleher-Jacobs, Debbie Rhodes, Wendy Kilner-Smith and Nicola Fitzpatrick.
Provisional results from the Alice Holt race show an improvement for Alton Runners. The men’s team finished sixth on the day, and the women’s team finished ninth. This combined for a joint-seventh place finish overall for the fixture. Going into the race, the club was placed ninth in the league.
Alton Runners Lola Powell and Xavier Ibbs were unable to compete because of new age limits, but they turned up to provide support and carry out club race results admin.
The SCCL season continues on Sunday, December 21, at Lord Wandsworth College in Long Sutton.
By Lydia Andrews
