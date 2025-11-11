Alton Runners were part of a record turnout at the opening Southern Cross Country League (SCCL) fixture of the season.
The 2025-26 SCCL season kicked off in spectacular fashion at Benyon’s Inclosure, with a record-breaking 473 runners taking part in the fixture hosted by Basingstoke & Mid Hants Athletic Club (BMHAC).
Set in the privately-owned woodland of the Englefield Estate, just north of Silchester, the 8.4km course wound through mature conifer plantations, ancient woodland, heathland, and streams, offering runners a scenic yet challenging start to the season.
The SCCL, which comprises of 21 clubs from across Hampshire and the south of England, runs six events between November and March, each approximately five miles in length.
Alton Runners made a strong showing with 38 participants – 19 men and 19 women – including several debutants.
The team who scored points for Alton Runners included Alex Hall, Steve Drysdale, Christian Coles and Will Forbes for the men, and Debbie Rhodes, Sarah Lewington, Nicola Fitzpatrick and Diane Byrne for the women. After the first fixture, Alton Runners are sitting in ninth place in the league table.
Sarah Dugdale, running at Benyon’s Inclosure for the first time, said: “What a beautiful day for it – pure blue skies and great company.
“The course was very pretty with a stream to plunge through towards the end and a clamber back through the forest to find the half mile of gravel paths.
“I felt quite emotional to hear the cheers on my way to the finish line.”
Post-race hospitality included tea, cakes and sausage rolls, with all proceeds going to the BMHAC Fire Restoration Fund, supporting the replacement of club assets lost in a recent fire.
The next fixture in the league will be hosted by Farnham Runners at Bourne Woods in Tilford on Sunday, November 23.
By Lydia Andrews
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.