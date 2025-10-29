Alton Runners put in an excellent performance at the scenic New Forest ten-mile race.
Hosted by New Forest Runners in Brockenhurst, the race is a key fixture in the Hampshire Road Race League (HRRL).
Despite the cool but sunny weather 706 runners took part, including 33 Alton Runners. This was the largest turnout from any club on the day.
The single, clockwise lap started and finished at New Park, treating runners to a route that was predominantly on tarmac and forest trails. Everyone crossing the finish line was awarded a horse brass medal depicting a stag beetle, a species that thrives in the New Forest.
The club had some exceptional individual results. Alex Hall was the first Alton male to finish, coming in an impressive 44th overall.
Rachel Walsh had a superb run, finishing as the first Alton female and the second female overall to bag a trophy and a prize. Debbie Rhodes picked up a trophy for finishing first in her age category, and Stephanie Erskine secured a solid third place in her age category.
Club founder Hugh Bethell would have easily won the Male V80 category if one had been available. Katie Bonham ran on her birthday, while Lydia Andrews and Terry Bond achieved ten-mile personal bests.
Alton Runners chairman Jim Armitage said: “The course was fabulous. Although it was in the Hampshire Road Race League, most of the course was on forest trails, none of which were too muddy.
“I was pleased for Rachel and Debbie for being in the prize winners but was a little disappointed that there was no over 80s medal which would surely have been won by Hugh Bethell.”
The next fixture in the HRRL is the Gosport Half Marathon on Sunday, November 16. Seventeen Alton Runners are already signed up to represent the club.
By Lydia Andrews
