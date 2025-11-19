Alton Runners put in a superb team performance at the 40th anniversary of the Gosport half marathon, with 11 club members recording personal best times.
The Gosport half marathon was the fourth event of the 2025-26 season Hampshire Road Race League (HRRL) season, and 1,668 runners lined up on what proved to be a fresh but dry morning – including 22 Alton Runners.
Runners set out on the scenic two-lap course, which features a stretch along the Lee-on-the-Solent promenade, offering far-reaching coastal views of the Isle of Wight. They were supported by encouraging marshals and the lifting sound of a samba drum band.
The flat, fast nature of the Gosport course saw Alton Runners Rich Webley, Steve Drysdale, Rachel Walsh, Benny Roddis, Samara Kelleher-Jacobs, Darren Garfoot, Patrick Tuite, Jonathan Roles, Maria Roddis, Jane Law and Lydia Andrews achieve personal best times for the half marathon distance.
Rich Webley was the first Alton Runner across the line, finishing 27th overall in a time of 1:18.01.
Webley said: “I was chuffed to get a half personal best, and five minutes faster than last time I raced Gosport. It made a change to not be battling a huge headwind.”
In the women’s field, Rachel Walsh had an outstanding run, winning her age category (senior women) and finishing second female overall with a gun time of 1:25.14. Laura De Lisle also secured the top spot in her category, finishing as the fastest V35 female in 1:29.55.
Alton Runner Steve Drysdale said: “There was a fantastic level of support out on the course, definitely the best in the HRRL. That definitely helped me dig deep for a personal best. Well done to everyone who ran.”
All finishers received a special 40th anniversary commemorative medal and a goodie bag packed with snacks and a Rubik's Cube.
By Lydia Andrews
