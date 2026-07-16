Alton Runners achieved some impressive results at the Lordshill 10k.
The race was the final fixture of the 2025-26 Hampshire Road Race League season.
Starting and finishing at the Oasis Academy in Southampton, the route provided a largely flat, out-and-back course with a total elevation gain of just 48 metres.
While the course may not be the most picturesque in the league, it is well-organised and friendly, offering potential for personal bests because of a slight downhill profile on the outward leg.
A total of 789 runners gathered at the start line, enjoying favourable weather before the sun emerged to increase the challenge during the latter stages of the race.
Twenty-three Alton Runners participated in the event, delivering several standout performances.
Rachel Walsh finished fourth overall in the women’s race, while Hugh Bethell claimed a commanding win in the men’s over 80 category. Dylan Poulton, running for his first-claim club, Aldershot, Farnham & District Athletics Club, secured a win in the 15 to 19 age group.
The men’s A team consisted of Christian Coles, Steve Drysdale, Nick Pepper and Jack Shepherd, while the women’s A team was represented by Walsh, Nicola Fitzpatrick, Diane Byrne and Lydia Andrews.
Following the race, all finishers received a commemorative latte glass embossed with the event logo.
There was also a special birthday celebration for Caroline Bartholomew, who completed her first 10k race.
Alton Runners were also thrilled to see the return of women’s captain Miranda Timms and David Dalton, who are both returning to racing after time away because of illness and injury, respectively.
The final race marked the conclusion of a busy season. Runners who completed all 12 fixtures were awarded the 12 out of 12 T-shirt, an honour achieved by Coles, Andrews, and Kathryn Powell. Those who completed at least seven races were presented with a commemorative mug.
By Lydia Andrews
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