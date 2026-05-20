The Alton ten-mile race was never going to be easy, but this year the real test started before the runners reached the start line.
The event was hit with a major setback just 24 hours before the start. Race director Darren Mansfield was hospitalised following a serious cycling accident, leaving the organising team to fill a significant gap at the last minute. Former race director Philip Scrase stepped back into the role, while Darren Burgess took over the logistics and course setup.
Alton Runners rallied to ensure the race went ahead as planned, with every member running with Mansfield in mind.
Under cool, cloudy skies, 478 runners gathered at Holybourne Cricket Club. With a light breeze and the official start from Alton mayor Annette Eyre, the sell-out field set off on the undulating ten-mile course.
At the front of the pack, the pace was high. Joshua Price (Vectis Academy) took the men’s title in 54.20, while Bexy Dew (Totton Running Club) was the first woman home in 1:04.28.
The home club were well-represented with 41 Alton Runners in the mix. Sam Larcombe led the Alton men in 12th place overall, joined in the A team by Steve Drysdale, Christian Coles and Andrew Lowton. Samara Kelleher-Jacobs was the first Alton woman to finish, followed by Florence Smith, Nicola Fitzpatrick and Diane Byrne.
There were several standout age-category performances, with Lowton (VM60) and Hugh Bethall (VM80) winning their respective groups. Age group podium spots also went to Stephanie Erskine, Jack Shepherd, Neil Kinder, Drysdale and Byrne.
Despite the elevation, six Alton members – Nicola Fitzpatrick, Clywd Jones, Pippa Perrett, Lee Ellis, Jo Gale and Lisa Caswell – all came away with new ten-mile personal bests.
All finishers received a wooden medal at the finish line at Eggar’s School.
By Lydia Andrews
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