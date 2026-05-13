Members of Alton Runners were out in force at this year’s London Marathon, contributing on the course and behind the scenes.
Alton Runners fielded nine participants in this year’s event. Beyond competing, the club supported the race by providing a team of volunteers stationed on The Mall just beyond the finish line who helped exhausted runners reunite with their baggage. The volunteering effort was led by Richard Scrase.
Leading the way for the club was Sam Larcombe, who was first home for Alton Runners in an excellent time of 2:50.38. Steve Drysdale delivered a superb performance to achieve a personal best of 2:55.56, while Christian Coles also broke the three-hour mark with a personal best of 2:58.19.
Having gained his place through the public ballot, Coles is already looking ahead to his next major challenge: the Chicago Marathon in October.
Also putting in strong performances were Rachel Walsh, who finished in 3:09.34, and Andrew Lowton, who recorded 3:13.32, which earned him a personal best and a new club V60 record. Wendy Kilner-Smith crossed the line in 4:02.55, while John Greenhaugh recorded a time of 4:31.38.
Greenhaugh secured his place through Alton Runners’ affiliation with England Athletics, which provides the club with one guaranteed London Marathon entry each year. He was selected in recognition of his consistent commitment, having completed a significant number of road race league and cross-country fixtures.
Kathryn Powell represented the club as this year’s recipient of the volunteer place, which is awarded to members who have made outstanding contributions to club volunteering. Powell completed the course in a personal best 4:48.05.
Ellie Elder also took part for the club, finishing with a solid time of 6:47.53.
By Lydia Andrews
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