Alton Runners produced some impressive performances at the Salisbury ten-mile road race.
Hosted by the City of Salisbury Athletics & Running Club, the latest edition of the race attracted a sell-out crowd of 929 finishers.
The event, which served as the eighth fixture of the 2025-26 Hampshire Road Race League season and was also open to non-club runners, guided participants along a picturesque route north of the city.
Runners followed the banks of the River Avon through the Woodford Valley, an area famed for its gently undulating terrain and scenic vistas. The return leg provided views of the historic Salisbury Cathedral spire, before the race concluded with a final lap of the athletics track at the Five Rivers Leisure Centre.
The day was marked by good running weather, though athletes had to contend with a swirling wind that seemed to blow from all directions. Despite the breeze, the mood was lightened by the sight of camels stationed alongside the route. Every finisher received a commemorative T-shirt.
Alton Runners were well-represented with a strong contingent of 27 members taking part.
Alex Hall led the club home with an impressive 11th place finish overall, followed by Steve Drysdale in 18th. Drysdale secured a new personal best, narrowly missing the elusive sub-one-hour mark. Christian Coles and Andrew Lowton completed the men’s A team.
The women’s A team were spearheaded by Rachel Walsh, who crossed the line as the tenth woman overall, supported by the efforts of Samara Kelleher-Jacobs, Diane Byrne and Wendy Hall.
Jim Armitage showed impressive determination to finish after recently pulling out of the Ryde ten-mile race after one mile because of illness.
Patrick Tuite, Nick Pepper, Pippa Perrett and Lydia Andrews all achieved new ten-mile personal bests – no mean feat given the hilly profile of the Salisbury route.
By Lydia Andrews
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