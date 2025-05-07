Alton Runners were represented by seven runners in the London Marathon, which saw 56,640 participants take on the challenge of 26.2 miles around the streets of the capital.
The weather on race day was warm and sunny, which is not ideal for running long distances.
Representing Alton Runners were Sam Larcombe, Rich Webley, Andrew Lowton, James Kidwell, Marie-Lou Alemany, Richard Bravery and Caroline Hill-Trevor.
Despite missing out on a marathon personal best, Larcombe finished in an impressive time of 2:47.23.
Webley achieved a sub three-hour marathon, finishing in 2:59.54.
Running his second London Marathon, Lowton smashed his personal best and Alton Runners’ men’s V60 club record with a time of 3:14.37.
Competing in his first marathon and raising more than £840 for Refuge, Kidwell finished in 3:30.49.
Alemany was the first Alton female to cross the London finish line in 3:50.03.
Bravery completed the marathon in 5:40.40, while Hill-Trevor finished the course in 5:45.28 and raised more than £2,600 for Horsfall House Care Home.
Kidwell said: “I've wanted to run the London Marathon for so long, so I'm ever so grateful to Alton Runners for making that dream a reality.
“I had been told about the amazing supportive atmosphere and how tough the final 10km can be by more experienced marathon runners, and boy were they right.”
Alton Runners provided a team of volunteers who helped runners find their baggage after they crossed the finish line on The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace.
One of the baggage volunteers, Terry Blake, said: “Volunteers provide an essential role in the running of these events, which can only take place with their support.
“It’s a great fun day out in one of the poshest parts of London.”
By Lydia Andrews