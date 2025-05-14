Alton Runners were represented by five runners in the Manchester Marathon, which is known for its flat route.
Rachel Walsh was the first Alton Runner across the finishing line, with a personal best and a new club record. Walsh achieved a much-coveted sub three-hour marathon with a time of 2:59.44.
Alistair Smith was the second Alton Runner home in 3:00.39.
Christian Coles got a personal best as he crossed the line in 3:05.06.
Benny Roddis finished in 3:20.53, while Gaz Thurtle was the fifth Alton Runner home in 4:08.45.
Walsh said: “It is always a privilege to get to the start line of a marathon and complete the distance.
“It was a tough, very warm race; the last two miles I didn’t think I had it in me.
“I’m so pleased to take more than seven minutes off my time from last year and achieve a sub three-hour marathon.
“The event was amazing, with so many supporters out.”
Roddis said: “A big shout out to my friends, family and of course Alton Runners who have supported me throughout this training block and spectating on the day – I couldn’t have done it without their support and encouragement.
“I loved Manchester and will be coming back soon.”
Closer to home, Wendy Hall completed the London Marathon virtually by running around the streets of Alton for the full 26.2 miles, raising more than £300 for the East Hants Young Carers programme.
Hall completed her marathon in 5:24.17 – an incredible effort considering she was running alone.
Hall said: “I’m proud of marathon number four – running without the crowds is very different, but inner strength came from knowing I had support from so many people and the young carers team in Alton have been amazing.”
