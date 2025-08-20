There is a small but growing contingent of Farnham Runners who are competing in some impressive ultra marathons.
In preparation they have put in some rigorous training, not only running long distances but also including regular strength training to reduce the chances of injury.
Four Farnham Runners took on Run to the Sea, a scenic 50km from Horsham to Brighton. It was Lizzie May’s debut ultra, but she finished in an outstanding time of 4:37.59 as third lady, while Ivan Chunnett clocked 5:07.21. Harry May had never run a marathon before but, along with James Fabian, he finished in 6:02.52.
Colette Grist and Kate Townsend completed the epic and very challenging Isle of Wight Ultra – 69.5 miles with 5,830ft of elevation – in 19 hours and 52 minutes. Between them they raised £3,800 for charities. Linda Tyler and Kelly Lincoln joined them for the first 55km.
Colette Grist, Kate Townsend and Linda Tyler ran the Fox Ultra 62km (40 miles). This was training for Tyler’s Scilly 60km, five islands in one day race, which Tyler finished in 6:49.27.
Grist, Townsend and Tyler were joined by Kelly Lincoln, Ivan Chunnett and Craig Tate-Grimes for the Hangers Way 50km run from Alice Holt Forest to Queen Elizabeth Country Park.
Ivan Chunnett completed the Comrades ultramarathon in South Africa for the second time, crossing the line in an impressive 9 hours 35 seconds.
Chris Raby ran the Race to the Stones, a 100km ultramarathon that follows the Ridgeway, one of Britain's oldest paths, from Lewknor in Oxfordshire to Avebury in Wiltshire.
On one of the hottest days of the year and with many participants pulling out or switching to the 50km, he finished the whole route in 15:46.38.
By Jane Georghiou
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.