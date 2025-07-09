Fifty-two Farnham Runners turned out for the 2025 Club Championship.
There was fierce competition for the 13 age category shields, as well as the overall male and female trophies.
Joe Collins and Lizzie May retained their overall titles and were first in the senior categories. Collins had competition from two other senior men, second-placed Alex Elsey and third-placed Joe Lee.
Fourth overall was first M50 Matt Saker, followed by the next three in that category, Nick Grist, John Hill-Venning and Simon Millard.
Colin Addison was a clear winner in the M60 category with Mike Walberton second. Laurence Morgan finished ahead of Ivan Chunnett in the M40 category. First M70 was Terry Steadman.
For the first time there were runners in the M80 category, with Robert Drummond clocking a club record. John de Moraes was second M80.
Gabi Hitchcock and Leza Milligan were second and third ladies, followed by Emma Dawson and Debbie Tully, all in the F45 category
Next was first F35, Gemma Whitehouse, and then first F55 Billy McCulloch with Lina Haines and Georgie Abrook second in these age groups. First F65 was Jane Georghiou with Kay Copeland second. The under-23 winner was Laylan Pointon-Berkowitz.
Others who tackled the course were – men: Charles Ashby, Richard Steedman, Paul Keogh, Harry May, Justin Clarke, James Goodwin, Terry Copeland, Ronan O’Carroll, Chris Gill, Jonathan Tyler, Howard Inns, Lucas O’Connor, and Joe Napier and ladies: Rebecca Holburn, Charlie Gray, Bridget Naylor, Sue Taylor, Lindsay Bamford, Colette Grist, Sandra Hickey, Julia Tagg, Nicola O’Connor, Brigid Walters and Sue McKenzie.
Chairman Justin Clarke thanked race director Craig Tate-Grimes and all the marshals and helpers, including Chris Gill, Chris Raby, Gill Iffland, Tori Shaw, Neil Ambrose, Keith Marshall, Clair Bailey, Kate Townsend and tail runners Pauline Hamilton and Caroline Wickham, before presenting the championship trophies.
By Jane Georghiou
