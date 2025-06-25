Farnham Runners were amazed and delighted to scoop seven prizes at the Alresford 10km – four first and three second age category places.
The goody bags at Alresford included a bag of local watercress and a locally made biscuit instead of the usual medal. First age group prizes were hampers of an array of local produce and a wooden trophy and the second prizes were handmade chocolates.
Conditions warmed up in the sunshine as the morning progressed and anyone imagining a flat course would have been disappointed.
First back for the club was Alex Elsey in a speedy 39.57 for 55th place in a field of 456 finishers. Next were Chris Raby (second M60), Richard Steedman (in his first 10km race), and Keith Marshall (fourth M60) making up the A team. Justin Clarke and Robert Drummond followed. Drummond was the second M80 not long after his commendable achievement of completing his 500th parkrun before his 80th birthday and getting the club’s first M80 10km record at the June Yateley race.
Gabi Hitchcock finished first F45 lady in 44.51, with first F60, Linda Tyler not far behind. Candy Waller (first F55) and Gemma Whitehouse were the final A team scorers.
Becky Holburn led in the B team that included Georgie Abrook (third F55), Bridget Naylor (fourth F55) and Lindsay Bamford (fifth F55).
For the C team were Colette Grist, Jane Georghiou (first F70), Kay Copeland (second F65) and Kelly Lincoln, supported by Jess Lira in her first 10km.
Waller battled hail and a strong headwind for part of her first marathon in Edinburgh to finish in a splendid time of 3:45.53 and finish ninth out for 124 in her age group. She raised £1,500 for the Stroke Association in memory of a family member.
By Jane Georghiou
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.