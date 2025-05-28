On a warm and sunny day, 19 Farnham Runners took part in the Alton ten-mile race, expertly organised by Alton Runners.
Running the hilly course in the heat was a challenge. Nevertheless, all the Farnham club’s runners counted for their Hampshire Road Race League teams and gave a boost to the team positions.
In the top men’s table, A1, Joe Collins, Alex Elsey, Nick Grist and Tony Jones gave the team a placing of fifth out of ten clubs. Collins sped round in 59.44 and was seventh runner to cross the line.
In the B1 table the men’s team of Paul Keogh, Steve Bailey, Ronan O'Carroll and Howard Inns came fifth out of ten clubs.
In the top ladies’ A1 table, Linda Tyler, Candy Waller, Gabriella Hitchcock and Georgie Abrook came second out of ten clubs while the B1 team of Gemma Whitehouse, Jane Georghiou, Colette Grist and Kelly Lincoln was also second out of ten.
In the C table the team of Kay Copeland, Sandra Hickey and Julia Tagg came top.
There were some excellent age group performances. Tyler, Waller and Copeland came first in their categories, Jones was second and Hitchcock, Georghiou and Hickey were all fourth.
Just a week later was the Netley 10km race. Newcomer Alex Elsey clocked a personal best of 37.50, for 36th place of almost 700 finishers. A team male runners were Elsey, Tony Jones, Ivan Chunnett and Justin Clarke with Charles Ashby in support.
The A ladies’ team comprised Linda Tyler, Candy Waller, Georgie Abrook and Gemma Whitehouse while Jane Georghiou, Colette Grist and Sandra Hickey ran for the B team.
There were some highly-ranked age category runners: Tyler was first in her category, Waller, Jones, Clarke and Georghiou were third, and Abrook and Hickey were sixth.
By Jane Georghiou
