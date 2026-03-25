The undulating Solent half marathon saw 17 Farnham Runners take on the challenging distance on a dull but dry day.
Race organisers had warned of muddy sections at the start and finish, unavoidable after recent rain.
The men fielded three full teams, while the ladies had one complete A1 team.
Alex Elsey led them in with a personal best of 1:23.38 while Matt Saker’s time of 1:25.28 won him the first M55 prize. New member Tim Naylor showed his potential in a personal best 1:25.42 while fourth M60. Tony Jones in 1:30.44 completed the A team score.
Ivan Chunnett, Will Pickett, second M60 Keith Marshall and Laurence Morgan made up the team for the B2 league.
The third team comprised Jamie Lyons, James Goodwin, Andy Papworth and Stephen Buckmaster, with Craig Tate-Grimes using the race as training for the London marathon.
The ladies’ team was headed by Gabi Hitchcock in 1:39.32, followed by first F55 Georgie Abrook in 1:45.51. Next came Rebecca Holburn in 1:48.59 and Kelly Lincoln in 1:55.14.
An enthusiastic group of ladies travelled to Devon to take part in the gruelling Grizzly, staged by Axe Valley Runners and now in its 38th year.
Ten of the Farnham ladies finished the 20-miler which has more than 3,000ft of ascent. They ran in groups to support and encourage each other. Sue Taylor, Emma Dawson, Linda Tyler, Bridget Naylor and Gemma Whitehouse ran together, with Colette Grist, Kate Townsend and Jane Allen following and then Julia Tagg and Carolyn Wickham.
Nicola O’Connor ran a half marathon distance over the challenging terrain. She had to pull out after 13 miles with cramp but was well looked after by the marshals. Pauline Hamilton completed the nine-mile Cub race.
By Jane Georghiou
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