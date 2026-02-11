Twenty-four Farnham Runners took on the Ryde ten-mile race on the Isle of Wight.
Farnham Runners secured some excellent Hampshire Road Race League results, with two winning their age groups and five in the top three.
Joe Collins was tenth overall and seventh senior man in 59.09. Second to cross the line was Alex Elsey in 1:03.26, while Matt Saker was third M55 in 1:06.36. Completing the men’s A team was Sam Angell in a personal best 1:09.04.
Tony Jones led in the B team as third M60 in 1:09.40, followed by Nick Grist in 1:10.33, Ivan Chunnett in 1:12.59 and Charles Ashby in 1:13.15.
Keith Marshall led in the third team and won the M65 category in 1:13.17, with James Goodwin in 1:17.05, David Whittle in 1:20.59 and Robert Peet in 1:25.01 completing the team.
Lizzie May was second lady in a personal best 1:05.48, while Gabi Hitchcock was fourth F45 in 1:15.55. Linda Tyler was first F65 in an age group club record 1:16.29. Gemma Whitehouse completed the ladies’ A team in a personal best 1:18.32.
Debbie Tully headed the B team in 1:18.56, followed by second F55 Georgie Abrook in 1:21.49, fourth F55 Billy McCulloch in 1:25.52 and Sarah Franklin in 1:29.06.
The third ladies’ team comprised Kelly Lincoln in 1:32.03, Colette Grist in 1:36.48, third F65 Penny Schnabel in 1:41.07 and fifth F65 Julia Tagg in 1:48.54.
Seventeen Farnham Runners took on the Stubbington Green 10km race. Six Farnham Runners were in the top ten of their age group, with Tyler winning the F65 category.
By Jane Georghiou
