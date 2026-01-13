The race attracted 31 members decked out in a dazzling array of costumes. The handicap race was begun by founder members in the winter of 1985, with a trophy presented to the winner to keep for a year. There are also prizes of boxes of chocolates for the first three back, as well as for the best three fancy dress costumes. The difference in handicaps between the first and last runner to set off was almost 27 minutes, showing the wide variety of paces of club members over the 4.25-mile route.