Farnham Runners put out a record 55 runners and finished fourth overall in the Southern Cross Country League fixture at Alice Holt Forest.
The scoring team for the men consisted of Joe Collins in seventh place, followed by Chris Carey in 14th, Joe Munton-Lee in 24th and Matt Saker in 38th. For the ladies were Lizzie May in second place, with Gabi Hitchcock 14th, Leza Milligan 20th and Linda Tyler 41st, just ahead of Gemma Whitehouse in 42nd.
A week later, Linda Tyler and Jane Georghiou ran the British Masters Road 5km Championships at Battersea Park. Tyler finished fourth W65 in 21.36 and Georghiou finished fourth W70 in 26.55.
Twenty-two Farnham Runners took part in the Victory five-mile race, which was the fifth event of the Hampshire Road Race League season.
Alex Elsey led Farnham Runners home in a personal best 30.05. Simon Millard clocked 32.08 in his first five-miler, followed by Sam Angell in 32.33 and Mike Walberton, who gained a new club M65 record and finished second M65 in 32.39.
Tony Jones, Justin Clarke, Will Pickett and Keith Marshall made up the men’s B team, with Charles Walters, James Goodwin and Ronan O’Carroll running for the third men’s team.
For the ladies Lizzie May in 30.39 was fifth lady and second senior lady and clocked a new senior ladies’ club record in her first five-mile road race. Next came second F45 Gabi Hitchcock in 34.07, first F65 Linda Tyler with a new F65 club record of 36.14 and Gemma Whitehouse with a personal best by three minutes in 37.50.
Running for the B team were Georgie Abrook, Sarah Franklin, Marina Greig and Jane Georghiou, while Sandra Hickey, Julia Tagg and Susan MacKenzie ran for the third team.
By Jane Georghiou
