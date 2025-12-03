Farnham Runners produced some impressive performances at the Gosport half marathon.
For the M65s there was a podium sweep. Keith Marshall came first, Justin Clarke second and Chris Raby third in the age group, with the first two receiving a prize.
Linda Tyler won her age group by 14 minutes, gaining a new personal best and age group club record. This was the day after she ran in the British Masters Home International six-kilometre cross country in Leeds and placed second in the Welsh team.
Joe Collins crossed the line first for Farnham at Gosport in a time of 1:19.45, with Alex Elsey, in 1:26.19, Tony Jones (fourth M60) in 1:30.44 and Ivan Chunnett in 1:32.49 all scoring for the A team.
For the B team were Marshall, Clarke, Raby and Richard Steedman in his first half marathon, while Paul Keogh, James Goodwin and Richard Denby ran for the C team.
Gabi Hitchcock led in the ladies’ A team in 1:35.31, followed by Tyler in 1:38.14, new member Sarah McGerr in 1:42.03 and Gemma Whitehouse in a personal best 1:46.30.
Georgie Abrook led the B team home in a personal best 1:47.02, with Bridget Naylor, Jane Georghiou and Colette Grist completing the B team.
Sandra Hickey, Sarah Franklin, Alison Lamb and Julia Tagg made a complete C team.
Farnham Runners celebrated their 40th anniversary in style with a dinner and dance at the Bourne Club.
John de Moraes explained how the club had formed after Mick Woods had organised a Farnham group to run the first Farnham marathon and half marathon in 1985.
The evening featured a disco, a casino and the chance to view the club’s archives, including scrapbooks of Herald articles from 1986 to the present day.
By Jane Georghiou
