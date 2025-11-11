Twenty-two Farnham Runners took part in the New Forest ten-mile race, which is part of the Hampshire Road Race League.
The club fielded full A, B and C men’s teams. Leading them in was Joe Collins in 1:02.02, with Matt Saker (sixth M50) not far back in 1:03.38, Alex Elsey in 1:04.56 and Tony Jones (sixth M60) in 1:09.52.
The B team consisted of Keith Marshall (ninth M60), Charles Ashby, Richard Denby and Paul Keogh while Ronan O’Carroll, Richard Steedman, Charles Walters and Howard Inns (fourth M70) made up the C team.
Gabi Hitchcock (fourth F45) led the ladies home in 1:12.14 and Gemma Whitehouse and Georgie Abrook (sixth F55) clocked ten-mile personal bests in 1:20.44 and 1:21.37 respectively. Rebecca Holburn was the final A team scorer in 1:25.40.
The B team consisted of Lindsay Bamford, Bridget Naylor, Jane Georghiou (second F70) and Sandra Hickey, supported by Jess Lira and Julia Tagg (ninth F65).
Forty-four Farnham Runners took part in the first Southern Cross Country League fixture of the season, organised by Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC.
Farnham Runners made a sound start with an overall position of seventh out of 21 clubs, the men finishing sixth and the ladies eighth.
Matt Saker (11th) was first from the club to cross the line after Joe Collins (24th) and Chris Carey (38th) had followed the leaders who missed a sign. Rodger Morley (26th) finished in between the two.
Gabi Hitchcock (12th) was first back for the ladies with Linda Tyler 36th, Gemma Whitehouse 53rd and Sue Taylor 59th.
Farnham Runners ladies’ captain Linda Tyler ran a personal best 3:31.40 to finish first W65 in the Abingdon marathon. The men’s captain, Matt Saker, clocked 3:04.16 in the Chicago marathon.
By Jane Georghiou
