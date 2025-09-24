Farnham Runners have been racing again with the first race of the season’s Hampshire Road Race League, the Totton 10km, a new addition to the league.
First back for the club was Alex Elsey, followed by Sam Angell, Keith Marshall (second M60), and Ivan Chunnett for the A team. Dominic Fry and Christopher Allen completed the line-up.
For the ladies’ A team were Gabriella Hitchcock, Linda Tyler (first F60 with a new club F65 record), Georgina Abrook and Colette Grist, followed by Sandra Hickey and Debbie Moorcroft.
The next Hampshire Road Race, the Overton five-mile race, was the following week. Elsey led Farnham home, with Angell, Marshall and Chunnett completing the A team, supported by Charlie Walters.
The ladies fielded A and B teams. Lindsay Bamford joined the A team, the first three again being Hitchcock (third F45), Tyler (first F65 and with a new club F65 record) and Abrook. Kay Copeland (second F65) led in the B team followed by Angela Lloyd-Jones, Jane Georghiou (first F70) and Hickey. Sue MacKenzie and Jackie Wilkinson enjoyed their first five-mile road race.
Sixteen Farnham Runners took to the trails to complete either the Farnham Pilgrim marathon or half marathon.
Lizzie May (1:36.22) was first lady in the half marathon, while Joe Collins (1:26.47) and Joseph Muntean-Lee (1:29.50) crossed the line second and third. Sally Lawrence came first in age category F60+.
Other Farnham Runners’ participants were Richard Steedman, Billy McCulloch, Rebecca Grant, Robert Peet, and Shirley Perrett.
Nick Grist (4:08.24) led the team for the marathon, while Roger Morley finished in 4:09.16.
Emma Dawson (4:41.28) was the first Farnham Runners lady back, followed by Chunnett (4:41.30), Gemma Whitehouse (5:21.31), Grist (5:45.10) and Kate Townsend (5:45.11).
By Jane Georghiou
