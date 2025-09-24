Farnham Runners have been racing again with the first race of the season’s Hampshire Road Race League, the Totton 10km, a new addition to the league.

First back for the club was Alex Elsey, followed by Sam Angell, Keith Marshall (second M60), and Ivan Chunnett for the A team. Dominic Fry and Christopher Allen completed the line-up.

For the ladies’ A team were Gabriella Hitchcock, Linda Tyler (first F60 with a new club F65 record), Georgina Abrook and Colette Grist, followed by Sandra Hickey and Debbie Moorcroft.

The next Hampshire Road Race, the Overton five-mile race, was the following week. Elsey led Farnham home, with Angell, Marshall and Chunnett completing the A team, supported by Charlie Walters.

Farnham Runners before the Overton five-mile race
Farnham Runners before the Overton five-mile race (Farnham Runners)

The ladies fielded A and B teams. Lindsay Bamford joined the A team, the first three again being Hitchcock (third F45), Tyler (first F65 and with a new club F65 record) and Abrook. Kay Copeland (second F65) led in the B team followed by Angela Lloyd-Jones, Jane Georghiou (first F70) and Hickey. Sue MacKenzie and Jackie Wilkinson enjoyed their first five-mile road race.

Sixteen Farnham Runners took to the trails to complete either the Farnham Pilgrim marathon or half marathon.

Lizzie May (1:36.22) was first lady in the half marathon, while Joe Collins (1:26.47) and Joseph Muntean-Lee (1:29.50) crossed the line second and third. Sally Lawrence came first in age category F60+.

Other Farnham Runners’ participants were Richard Steedman, Billy McCulloch, Rebecca Grant, Robert Peet, and Shirley Perrett.

Farnham Runners before the challenge of the Pilgrim half marathon
Farnham Runners before the challenge of the Pilgrim half marathon (Farnham Runners)

Nick Grist (4:08.24) led the team for the marathon, while Roger Morley finished in 4:09.16.

Emma Dawson (4:41.28) was the first Farnham Runners lady back, followed by Chunnett (4:41.30), Gemma Whitehouse (5:21.31), Grist (5:45.10) and Kate Townsend (5:45.11).

By Jane Georghiou

The marathoners meet up with some of the half marathoners before the races
The marathoners meet up with some of the half marathoners before the races (Farnham Runners)
Trophy winners at the Farnham Pilgrim half marathon, Joe Muntean-Lee (left), Lizzie May and Joe Collins
Trophy winners at the Farnham Pilgrim half marathon, Joe Muntean-Lee (left), Lizzie May and Joe Collins (Farnham Runners)