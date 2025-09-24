The ladies fielded A and B teams. Lindsay Bamford joined the A team, the first three again being Hitchcock (third F45), Tyler (first F65 and with a new club F65 record) and Abrook. Kay Copeland (second F65) led in the B team followed by Angela Lloyd-Jones, Jane Georghiou (first F70) and Hickey. Sue MacKenzie and Jackie Wilkinson enjoyed their first five-mile road race.