Of the 14 prize-winners, three of them were Farnham Runners who won their age categories and they will receive a free entry to the race next year. They were new member Jeffrey O’Connor (second overall) in 36.55, Tony Jones and Kay Copeland. Others who enjoyed the race were Alex Elsey (sixth overall) in 39.00, Harvey Wickham, Terry Copeland, Debbie Moorcroft, Tina Longman, Karen Storey, Sally Kerr, Carolyn Wickham, Jean Drummond, Ros Lankester, Sue MacKenzie, Jackie Wilkinson and Robert Drummond.