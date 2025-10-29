With a gap in the calendar of league races Farnham Runners have been active in other events.
Nine members tackled the Gower Trail Races along rugged coastline in Wales, the gale force winds of Storm Amy adding considerably to the challenge. The route includes stiff climbs, descents and rolling clifftop paths as well as sand dunes, but is rewarded by spectacular views of bays, coves and headlands. Amazingly in such conditions all completed their planned routes.
Linda Tyler and Colette and Nick Grist ran the 34-mile ultra with 1,890m of elevation, while Georgie Abrook, Gemma Whitehouse, Sue Taylor, Howard Inns, Billy McCulloch and Julia Tagg completed the “23-mile” trail (actually 25 miles) with 1,500m of elevation.
The next day in much calmer conditions 16 members took part in the local Rushmoor Wellesley 10k, organised by Blackwater Valley Runners. It is a flat, trail race partly through Wellesley Woodlands and partly along the Basingstoke Canal towpath.
Of the 14 prize-winners, three of them were Farnham Runners who won their age categories and they will receive a free entry to the race next year. They were new member Jeffrey O’Connor (second overall) in 36.55, Tony Jones and Kay Copeland. Others who enjoyed the race were Alex Elsey (sixth overall) in 39.00, Harvey Wickham, Terry Copeland, Debbie Moorcroft, Tina Longman, Karen Storey, Sally Kerr, Carolyn Wickham, Jean Drummond, Ros Lankester, Sue MacKenzie, Jackie Wilkinson and Robert Drummond.
Claire and Steve Bailey celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary by running the Einstein Half Marathon in Germany, while Linda Tyler represented Wales Masters at the Forest of Dean Half Marathon, winning her F65 category in 1:48 over a challenging 958ft of elevation trail course.
Ivan Chunnett completed a 50k ultra with 1,178ft of elevation in 4:43 – despite feeling unwell in the opening mile.
By Jane Georghiou
