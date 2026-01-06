On a very wet day, four Farnham Runners ventured for an 8am start at the Big Feat New Forest Xmas Trail races.
Colette Grist and Kate Townsend chose the marathon distance of 42km, while Ivan Chunnett and Chris Raby opted for the 50km run.
Grist said: “It was ridiculously wet, windy and a complete mud, puddle and flood fest. It was still good to be on the trails, with Kate Townsend’s much-needed company. My challenge for 2025 of 12 marathon/ultra events is completed.”
Raby completed five ultras and two marathons in the past year. Three of the ultras were approximately 100km and two were approximately 50km. Townsend completed nine marathons and five ultras. The ultras were 32, 35, 40, 47 and 70 miles. Chunnett completed seven marathons and six ultras, including the 56-mile Comrades Marathon in South Africa.
Colette Grist and Kelly Lincoln were announced as the winners of the club’s London Marathon places, based on the number of league races. Members then set off around the town for their annual mince pie social run, which ended with mince pies and drinks at a pub.
A huge turnout of 54 Farnham Runners enjoyed the mud, puddles and hills of the Lord Wandsworth cross country, organised by Hart Road Runners. Renowned for its mud, after continual rain three days before, this year didn’t disappoint.
The men’s and ladies’ teams did well, both placing fifth giving an overall result of joint-fourth out of the 21 clubs.
Joe Collins led Farnham Runners home in seventh place, followed by Chris Carey (15th), Joe Muntean-Lee (23rd) and Toby Loomis (25th) to complete the scoring team of four.
In her first race in Farnham colours Charlotte Durant was first lady home for the club in 18th, with Gabi Hitchcock 20th, returning member Eloise Stradling 21st and Amelie Frewer 29th.
By Jane Georghiou
