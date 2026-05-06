Farnham Runners achieved their best ever results at the London Marathon with four members finishing in under three hours and one winning her age category.
Seventeen club members completed the gruelling distance, made tougher by the warm conditions especially for those that had a later start time.
Two raised £2,779 for charities, taking the Farnham Runners total in sponsorship since 2000 to £327,755.
The first Farnham Runner home was Joe Collins in an impressive 2:47.59. The second Farnham Runner to cross the line was Chris Matthews in an excellent 2:54.59.
Matt Saker was pleased with his time of 2:55.02, exactly five minutes faster than last year and his eighth time under three hours. He was 26th M55 and beat his previous club M55 record. Jeffrey O’Connor pushed on strongly for 2:58.16.
Linda Tyler finished in an astonishing time of 3:24.20 to win the F65 category by four minutes and improve her F65 club record by eight minutes. She raised £1,305 for Blood Cancer UK.
Tony Jones finished in 3:27.49, Deborah Tully clocked a personal best 3:42.42 and Tom Lee finished in 3:47.03.
Emma Dawson finished in 3:54.46, while Kelly Lincoln finished her first road marathon in 4:01.51.
Georgina Abrook finished in a personal best 4.04.47, while ultra runner Pip Henderson recorded 4:07.32. Candy Waller battled injury and cramp to clock a respectable 4:17.47.
Colette Grist finished in a personal best 4:29.45, while stalwart marathon runner Shirley Perrett finished in 5:48.29 to be 54th F70. Tony Holland clocked 6:01.01.
Craig Tate-Grimes finished in 6:25.17 and raised £916 for the Kidney Fund as well as £558 for the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice.
By Jane Georghiou
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