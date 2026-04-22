Sixteen Farnham Runners enjoyed an excursion to Alver Valley Country Park for the final round of the 2025-26 Southern Cross Country League season.
The team placed overall joint-fourth on the day, the ladies third and the men sixth. Farnham Runners finished the season fifth out of the 21 clubs taking part.
Chris Carey (11th) led Farnham’s men in, with Ivan Chunnett (33rd), Richard Steedman (40th) and Andy Papworth (59th) completing the team score followed by Justin Clarke (72nd) and Chris Gill (112th).
Gabi Hitchcock (sixth) headed the ladies’ team, followed by Linda Tyler (14th), Georgie Abrook (24th) and Sue Taylor (27th). Next came Sarah Franklin (32nd), Penny Schnabel (51st), Colette Grist (56th), Jess Lira (67th), Alison Lamb (68th) and Jackie Wilkinson (82nd).
Eight Farnham Runners gained new personal bests for the Salisbury ten-mile race.
Alex Elsey (1:03.05) and fifth M50 Matt Saker (1:04.24) were first back for Farnham. Will Pickett (1:07.16) and fourth M60 Tony Jones (1:07.20) clocked new personal bests. Jones set a new Farnham Runners’ M60 club record.
For the B team were Richard Steedman in a personal best 1:10.40, Keith Marshall (1:11.36), Richard Denby (1:14.00) and James Goodwin (1:15.51), followed by Justin Clarke (1:16.02).
Gabi Hitchcock (fifth F40) led in the ladies in 1:11.53, with first F60 Linda Tyler (1:13.29), Gemma Whitehouse (a personal best 1:17.19) and Georgie Abrook (a personal best 1:19.04) completing the A team.
Kelly Lincoln (a personal best 1:23.32), Colette Grist (a personal best 1:29.44), third F70 Jane Georghiou (1:32.20) and Penny Schnabel (a personal best 1:36.39) made up the B team, followed by Sandra Hickey (1:37.26) and Jess Lira (2:00.49).
By Jane Georghiou
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