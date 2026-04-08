Fourteen Farnham Runners enjoyed the Fleet half marathon, with some gaining personal bests and three among the age category prize-winners.
Jeffrey O’Connor flew round in 1:19.49 with Sam Angell next in 1:28.50 and Dave Royse in 1:29.20, followed by Martin Broderick in 1:32.59.
Next came Linda Tyler who clinched another personal best in a time of 1:35.16 that ranks her third F65 nationally for 2026 so far. She was first F65 at Fleet by 38 minutes.
Mark Maxwell was pleased with his time while Andy Papworth was amazed to be presented with a prize as second M65.
Gemma Whitehouse clocked a new personal best while Kelly Lincoln, Colette Grist and Becky Martin made it round in under two hours. Jane Georghiou was first F70, followed by Kate Townsend.
Will Pickett finished the Llandudno half marathon in a personal best 1:32.08, while Georgie Abrook wore her Farnham Runners vest at the Berlin half marathon.
Three Farnham Runners took part in a “backyard ultra” endurance event, the “Lone Wolf” in Alice Holt Forest.
Competitors had to run laps of 4.2 miles, partly on stony paths and partly on muddy single tracks, every hour for as long as they could for a maximum of 24 hours.
Ivan Chunnett clocked 75 miles with 18 laps, Chris Raby 66 miles with 16 laps and Joe Muntean-Lee 50 miles with 11 laps.
Colette Grist and Kelly Lincoln ran the Big Feat Winter’s End trail marathon over the South Downs. Kate Townsend couldn’t make it on the day so ran it solo the day after and was still able to claim her medal.
Farnham Runners enjoyed a Wednesday evening Easter “bunny hunt” social run organised by social secretary Clair Bailey.
By Jane Georghiou
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