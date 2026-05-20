A strong contingent of Farnham Runners ran the hilly Alton ten-mile race.
Matt Saker (second M55) led them in with a fine 1:03.55, followed by Tony Jones (second M60) in 1:08.44. Nick Grist (1:10.13) and second M65 Keith Marshall (1:12.31) completed the A team.
Charles Ashby, James Goodwin and Craig Tate-Grimes ran for the B team.
The ladies’ A team consisted of second F45 Gabi Hitchcock (1:10.39), third senior lady Ellie Stradling (1:13.01), first F65 Linda Tyler (1:15.42) and new member Claire Woolf (1:16.51).
The B team comprised Gemma Whitehouse, Emma Dawson, Georgie Abrook (second F55) and Candy Waller, while the third team was made up of Kelly Lincoln, Jane Georghiou, Colette Grist and Sandra Hickey (third F65), followed by Abigail Harrington and Laylan Pointon-Berkowitz in their first ten-milers as well as Julia Tagg and Sue MacKenzie.
Twelve Farnham Runners took on the off-road Woodland Woggle ten-kilometre race through the Hampton Estate.
Lizzie May was fifth lady and second senior lady in the Milton Keynes marathon in a personal best 2:58.04. She was first lady in the Lymington Lifeboat ten-kilometre race six days later.
Paul Norman finished the Manchester marathon in a personal best 4:47.32.
Charles Ashby completed the off-road Maverick Brighton in 4:43.43. Jane Allen finished it in 5:57.08, accompanied by Lindsay Bamford.
Sarah Franklin clocked 4:21.43 in the Brighton road marathon, while Rodger Morley clocked 3:13.48.
Gabi Hitchcock (3:42.28) and Gemma Whitehouse (3:53.45) ran the Southampton marathon.
Colette Grist and Kate Townsend ran the challenging Run Walk Crawl Rasus y Bannau off-road marathon in the Brecon Beacons. Ivan Chunnett and Chris Raby completed the 75km route in the same event.
By Jane Georghiou
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.