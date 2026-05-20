The B team comprised Gemma Whitehouse, Emma Dawson, Georgie Abrook (second F55) and Candy Waller, while the third team was made up of Kelly Lincoln, Jane Georghiou, Colette Grist and Sandra Hickey (third F65), followed by Abigail Harrington and Laylan Pointon-Berkowitz in their first ten-milers as well as Julia Tagg and Sue MacKenzie.