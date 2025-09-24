Farnham Runners achieved three podium finishes in the half marathon of this year’s Farnham Pilgrim marathon.
Mark McCluggage (Windle Valley Runners) won the marathon in a time of 3:10.27. Ed Fisher was second in 3:21.04 and Carl Burdett was third in 3:30.45.
Sophie Power (Guildford and Godalming AC) was the first female finisher in the marathon in 3:30.47, followed by Dawn Godwin (Maidenhead AC) in 3:53.01 and Becky Malcolmson in 3:56.41.
Daniel Higgins (Highgate Harriers) won the half marathon in a time of 1:24.03. Joe Collins (Farnham Runners) was second in 1:26.50 and Joseph Muntean-Lee (Farnham Runners) was third in 1:29.54.
Lizzie May (Farnham Runners) was the first female finisher in the half marathon in 1:36.26, followed by Charlotte Butcher in 1:50.30 and Jasmin Kidson (Viceroys) in 1:53.51.
This year’s Farnham Pilgrim marathon was the 16th staging of the event organised by Farnham Weyside Rotary Club.
This year’s event was supported by the Farnham Town Running Club, who helped with the organisation. Several of their members took part in the event.
It has been growing in popularity and raised large amounts of money for local charities. This year’s event raised funds for the Woodlarks Centre – a care home and activity centre in Farnham – and the Simon Trust, which provides facilities for severely autistic young people whose families live in Surrey.
Runners came from all over the country and several came from overseas, including Arne-Olav Klevsgard and Eric Perrud who came from Norway.
The course is a rugged trail through beautiful Surrey countryside from the Sands in Farnham to St Martha’s Chapel in Guildford and back again.
All of the runners appreciated the well-stocked water stations, the enthusiastic marshals and the clear signposting.
