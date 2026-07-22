Around 200 runners from clubs across Surrey and neighbouring counties took on this year's Haslemere Border AC Gibbet Hill 10k.
While the glorious summer sunshine delighted spectators, the unusually high evening temperatures added an extra test to an already demanding course.
Renowned as one of Surrey's most popular summer races, the Gibbet Hill 10k features 200 metres of elevation gain and spectacular views. With runner safety a priority, organisers introduced an additional water station to help competitors cope with the warm conditions.
The finish on Lion Green had a festival atmosphere as runners were welcomed home by the uplifting sounds of the Haslemere Town Band. Many competitors, volunteers and spectators stayed afterwards to enjoy freshly cooked pizzas, refreshments and the prize presentations, making for a memorable community evening.
Despite the heat, the racing produced outstanding performances. Andrew Barrington claimed victory in 35.58, while Katie Grinyer was the first woman home in 41.20.
The inaugural team prize was won by Guildford & Godalming AC, with Marcus Etheridge, Oliver Golden, Katie Grinyer and Kat Percy taking the honours. HBAC's Sarah Owen received the Chloe Piper Trophy, presented by Jane Piper.
Haslemere Border AC fielded 20 runners, led home by James Turner (42.31), ahead of Luke Etheridge (44.23) and Andy Phillips (44.40). Owen was the club's first female finisher in 50.26, followed by Sarah Smith (51.07) and Laura Smith (52.09).
Race director Stephen Sutton said: “This year's Gibbet Hill 10k was a resounding success, combining fantastic community spirit with a challenging trail course and excellent support from local businesses.
“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We are grateful to volunteers, sponsors, the Haslemere Town Band and everyone who helped make the event such a memorable occasion.”
Haslemere Border AC looks forward to welcoming runners back for next year’s event.
By Ann Varnes
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