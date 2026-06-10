The launch of Haslemere Border Young Athletes has been hailed a big success, with more than 45 youngsters attending the new club’s opening event in Haslemere.
The new junior section of Haslemere Border Athletic Club is open to young runners aged 12 and above and aims to provide fun, inclusive and structured sessions for all abilities.
Youngsters enjoyed a series of taster sessions, while families had the opportunity to meet the coaching team and view the facilities available to the club.
Refreshments afterwards created a welcoming atmosphere and gave parents the chance to ask questions and learn more about the club’s plans. All participants received a goody bag sponsored by Fitstuff.
Feedback from parents and young athletes was positive. One parent said: “My daughter enjoyed the introduction session and came home buzzing.”
Many parents praised the encouraging coaching, supportive environment and affordable membership costs. All coaches are fully qualified through England Athletics and deliver training sessions that are safe, inclusive and progressive.
Since the launch, the club has begun operating weekly Tuesday evening sessions, which continue to attract strong attendance. As word spreads, interest in joining has continued to grow.
The vision behind the new section is to create a thriving young athletes running community in Haslemere, where every child aged 12 and above can access quality coaching, develop lifelong skills and enjoy running in a safe and inspiring environment. Club organisers believe running helps build confidence, resilience and wellbeing, while encouraging a lifelong love of movement, fitness and friendship.
The club are committed to making running accessible to all and encourages families to speak in confidence if cost is a barrier, as support is available.
For more information visit www.hbac.co.uk/juniors/information or email [email protected] for further details.
By Ann Varnes
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