With marathon season in full swing, members of Haslemere Border Athletic Club have been out in force at some of the UK’s biggest races – delivering personal bests, standout performances and memorable first marathons.
First up was the Manchester Marathon, attracting more than 40,000 runners to its famously fast, flat course. Laura Smith seized the opportunity in style, her consistent training paying off as she stormed to a superb 3:38.32 – an impressive 15-minute personal best.
Sarah Smith took on the Newport Marathon, following a scenic route past the city’s landmarks. With controlled pacing, she finished in 3:22.09, securing eighth place in her age category and an unexpected personal best.
The following weekend brought the iconic London Marathon, where 13 club members lined up – several for their marathon debut. Warmer-than-expected conditions made for a challenging day, but the team rose to it.
Leading the men home was Alistair Rose in an excellent 2:51.31, followed by James Turner (2:59.38). Daniel Allaway impressed, clocking 3:01.23 and proving age is no barrier. Richard Taylor (3:54.08), first-timer Matt Smith (4:10.07), Ali Thomson (4:27.36) and Steve Taylor (4:36.24) all battled the heat with determination.
For the women, Lindsay Wade led the way in a superb 3:28.13 on her London debut. Izzy Peters (3:56.54) ran strongly, while Beth Sutton (4:49.51), Gemma Reeder (5:24.48) and Karen Sinclair (6:01.30) all showed grit and resilience – Sinclair earning her moment after 12 years of trying through the ballot.
Tina Fairminer completed her first-ever marathon in 7:13.07, having never run more than ten miles before. Supported every step of the way by Janet Govan, the pair crossed the finish line together.
By Ann Varnes
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