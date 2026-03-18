Young runners in Haslemere will soon have the opportunity to get active, build confidence and make new friends with the launch of Haslemere Border Young Athletes, the new junior section of Haslemere Border Athletic Club.
The programme is designed for children aged 12 and above and welcomes all abilities – from those wanting to have fun and improve fitness, to youngsters keen to develop their running and compete.
To celebrate the launch, the club will host a taster afternoon at Woolmer Hill Sports Association from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, May 9.
Young people and their families are invited to meet the coaching team and take part in a sample training session in a friendly, supportive environment. Refreshments will be available in the clubhouse and every participant will receive a goodie bag donated by Fitstuff.
Running offers young people far more than physical fitness. Regular activity supports mental wellbeing, helps reduce stress and builds resilience. It also creates friendships and gives young athletes a positive community where they can challenge themselves, celebrate progress and enjoy being active together.
Club chair Sammy French said the new section aims to inspire the next generation of runners.
“We want to create a vibrant running community where young people can access quality coaching, enjoy being active and develop lifelong skills,” said French.
“Running helps build confidence, discipline and resilience while showing young athletes that consistent effort leads to personal growth.”
The programme will be led by head coach Dean Kellaway and assistant head coach Sarah Hurford.
All coaches are fully qualified England Athletics coaches, first-aid trained and DBS checked, ensuring every young athlete trains in a safe and supportive environment.
To register for the launch event, visit Haslemere Border Athletic Club’s website at: www.hbac.co.uk or email [email protected] or [email protected]
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