Two HBAC runners took on the Box Hill Fell Race. The eight-mile course, starting at Burford Spur, packs in a punishing 575 metres of ascent and is renowned for its fiercely-competitive field. Andy Philips and Steph Moss represented the club and, crucially, managed to stay upright on the slippery slopes. Philips powered home in an impressive 1:07.55, with Moss finishing in 1:48.13 after a determined effort.