Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) athletes were kept busy – and muddy – with a packed programme of trail and fell races, tackling everything from slippery hills to dramatic coastal paths.
The Winchester Trail Run offered competitors a choice of half marathon or 12km, with both routes serving up plenty of hills to test tired legs. Conditions were extremely muddy, with treacherous descents and slick climbs throughout.
Rachel Lane took on the half marathon challenge and showed real determination to battle through the mud and hills, finishing in a solid 2:55.59. Paul and Karen Goddard opted for 12km, both producing strong runs in tough conditions, crossing the line in 1:27.16 and 1:25.42 respectively.
Two HBAC runners took on the Box Hill Fell Race. The eight-mile course, starting at Burford Spur, packs in a punishing 575 metres of ascent and is renowned for its fiercely-competitive field. Andy Philips and Steph Moss represented the club and, crucially, managed to stay upright on the slippery slopes. Philips powered home in an impressive 1:07.55, with Moss finishing in 1:48.13 after a determined effort.
Richard Bray took on the Arc of Attrition 25-mile coastal race, a point-to-point test along the rugged South West Coast Path from near St Ives to Porthtowan. Battling exposed headlands, relentless climbs and strong coastal winds, Bray used the race as a key training run ahead of the UTMB later this year. He handled the demanding terrain well, finishing in a time of 4:45.07.
Leon French and Niamh O’Hagan headed to the Windsor Trail Races. French completed the half marathon in 2:02.31 while still recovering from injury. O’Hagan, running the 10km with her brother, found herself battling muddy fields and railway-side paths rather than the expected parkland, finishing in 1:11.02.
By Ann Varnes
