With the Christmas festivities behind them, Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) athletes wasted little time returning to racing, social runs and early-season training.
After a last-minute decision – signing up just a day before – Adam and Lindsay Wade took on the Frozen Phoenix ultra event along the Thames Path. The race features a 5.3km lap, with runners choosing anything from a single circuit or up to seven hours of running. Adam completed an impressive 50km, while Lindsay covered 30km, a tremendous effort made all the more remarkable as it came just eight days after both had finished the demanding Portsmouth Coastal 50km.
The ever-popular Boxing Day Punchbowl Run once again attracted a strong HBAC turnout. Club members tackled the scenic five-mile route in perfect, if chilly, conditions, with some sporting fancy dress, others running alongside younger family members, and a few opting for the traditional beer race. The stunning winter views and relaxed atmosphere made for a thoroughly enjoyable event. Duncan Selmes and Philomel Bennett were rewarded for their efforts, each finishing third in the men’s and women’s beer races.
A cold, frosty morning led to a change of plans at the Tadworth ten-mile race. Icy conditions forced organisers to switch to a four-lap alternative course. Undeterred, Steve King, Annalisa Alexander and Lorraine completed the challenge together, crossing the line side by side in a time of 2:08.00.
Further afield, Rachel Lane and Alex Matthews represented the club at the Rehoboth Beach half marathon in Delaware. Battling freezing temperatures and a wind chill of minus nine degrees at the start, runners set off along the boardwalk with ocean views. Alex and Rachel both ran superbly to achieve personal bests, with Alex finishing in 1:48.32 and Rachel in 2:30.37. Hot food and free beer at the finish provided a well-earned celebration.
By Ann Varnes
