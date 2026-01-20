After a last-minute decision – signing up just a day before – Adam and Lindsay Wade took on the Frozen Phoenix ultra event along the Thames Path. The race features a 5.3km lap, with runners choosing anything from a single circuit or up to seven hours of running. Adam completed an impressive 50km, while Lindsay covered 30km, a tremendous effort made all the more remarkable as it came just eight days after both had finished the demanding Portsmouth Coastal 50km.