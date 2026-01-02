Following on from their success at the Alice Holt cross country race, where the Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) team finished joint-first, a squad of 21 members took on the mud fest that is the Lord Wandsworth cross country.
The race was the third fixture in the Southern Cross Country League and delivered exactly the tough conditions competitors expected.
Runners were met with heavy mud across the demanding course, testing strength, balance and determination. HBAC rose to the challenge, and Duncan Selmes produced another commanding performance to finish first. He was well supported by James Turner in sixth, with further scoring places secured by Jake Pillans-Payne (12th) and Alistair Rose (31st).
The ladies’ team were missing several regular runners but still delivered a resilient performance. Katie Simmonds led the team home in tenth place, followed by Sarah Smith in 19th. Sheelagh Jones (53rd) and Charlotte Finden (56th) completed the scoring quartet.
There were also several standout performances from across the squad, including a number of first-timers at Lord Wandsworth, all tackling the course with grit, determination and good humour. HBAC finished fourth overall, with the men securing second place and the ladies eighth.
HBAC runners enjoyed the Portsmouth Coastal Festive Run. In the 50km ultra, Adam and Lindsay Wade finished together in 4:47.28. Philomel Bennett finished in 4:50.33 and Tom Bampton finished in 5:29.53, smashing his personal best by 31 minutes.
Eight club runners lined up for the festive half marathon, many sporting seasonal outfits. Laura Smith led the way with a strong run in 1:41.32. Steve King marked a welcome return from injury, finishing alongside Annalisa Alexander and Lorraine B in 2:46.00. Karen Sinclair followed in 2:47.15, with Gemma Reeder, Tina Fairminer and Janet Govan finishing in 3:03.41.
By Ann Varnes
