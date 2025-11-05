The annual Great South Run saw more than 40 club members take to the streets of Portsmouth for the popular ten-mile race. Despite cold, wet, and windy conditions, there were some terrific results. James Turner led the team home in 58.59, while Tiff Read was the first HBAC lady home in 1:16.17. Strong runs from Yolanda Kloppers, Tina Laing, Emma Moore, Vicky McClaren, Annie Pritchard and Karen Goddard secured them all personal bests.