Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) claimed the men’s and women’s titles at the Blackdown Hill Trail Run.
The tough 6.5km course featured a 230m climb from Fernhurst to the Temple of the Winds. Duncan Selmes stormed home first, with James Turner securing third, while Christina Archer took the honour of first lady, with a strong performance from the rest of the team.
Across the pond, Gosia Shkula took on the prestigious Chicago Marathon, one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, finishing in an impressive 4:44.23. Not content with just 26 miles, she even warmed up with 5km the day before.
At the scenic Bournemouth Half Marathon, starting from Hengistbury Head and passing both piers, Dudley Walker and Charlotte Finden delivered superb runs, each setting personal bests. Finden also claimed first place in her age category.
Laura Smith headed to Oxford for the half marathon, taking in the city’s famous landmarks and vibrant atmosphere, finishing in an excellent 1:44.52.
Joe McCarthy-Holland travelled north to the historic city of York for the Yorkshire Marathon. Known for its scenic, fast-paced route, it didn’t disappoint – Joe ran brilliantly, earning a new personal best of 4:19.27.
The annual Great South Run saw more than 40 club members take to the streets of Portsmouth for the popular ten-mile race. Despite cold, wet, and windy conditions, there were some terrific results. James Turner led the team home in 58.59, while Tiff Read was the first HBAC lady home in 1:16.17. Strong runs from Yolanda Kloppers, Tina Laing, Emma Moore, Vicky McClaren, Annie Pritchard and Karen Goddard secured them all personal bests.
The return journey featured a well-earned “cake feast” courtesy of Caroline Rigby and Sammy French – the perfect end to an excellent day for HBAC.
By Ann Varnes
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.