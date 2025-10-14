Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) members have been out in force, taking part in events ranging from scenic 10km races to challenging marathons.
Leading the charge was Andy Phillips, who travelled to the Scottish Highlands for the Skyline Scotland Steall Marathon, a demanding 42km mountain race from Kinlochleven, crossing the Mamores Range and skirting the flanks of Ben Nevis with more than 2,200m of ascent. Phillips ran superbly to finish in 5:48.19 and finish 28th overall.
Closer to home, several members opted for shorter races. Charlotte Nunns combined a family day out with the Marwell Zoo 10km race, finishing in 58.44 and recording new personal bests for 5km and 10km. Martin Ripley completed the Tadley 10km race in 1:18.40, despite some discomfort after 5km.
A strong club turnout at the Guildford 10km race brought more impressive results. Duncan Selmes led the HBAC contingent home in 34.34, finishing fifth overall. He was followed by James Turner in 36.01 and Daniel Allaway, who won his age category with 36.59. For the ladies, Gemma Reeder ran 57.57, while Tina Fairminer smashed her personal best by nine minutes with 1:14.41 — a testament to her dedication and hard work.
Lindsay and Adam Wade completed the Chester Marathon, which uniquely crosses England and Wales. Lindsay finished in 3:28.32, earning a London Marathon Good for Age time, while Adam finished in 3:36.44.
Philomel Bennett signed up for the Phoenix Fridays lap race, 3.28 miles along the Thames and as many laps as you want. For Phil that was nine-and-a-half laps in a time of 5:07.35.
Steph Moss, returning from injury, produced a strong comeback performance to run the Basingstoke Half Marathon in 2:10.58.
By Ann Varnes
