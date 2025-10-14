A strong club turnout at the Guildford 10km race brought more impressive results. Duncan Selmes led the HBAC contingent home in 34.34, finishing fifth overall. He was followed by James Turner in 36.01 and Daniel Allaway, who won his age category with 36.59. For the ladies, Gemma Reeder ran 57.57, while Tina Fairminer smashed her personal best by nine minutes with 1:14.41 — a testament to her dedication and hard work.